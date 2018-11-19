Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,303 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $139.72 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

WARNING: “Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-has-1-59-million-stake-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.