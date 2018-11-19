Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,718,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 338,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,602,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $199.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,844 shares of company stock worth $15,742,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-sells-728-shares-of-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.