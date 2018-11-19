Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $659,993.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,214.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $1,741,637 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.