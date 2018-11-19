Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €112.00 by Societe Generale

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €112.00 ($130.23) price target by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.90 ($148.72).

Shares of SIE opened at €101.00 ($117.44) on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

