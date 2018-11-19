Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 12,865.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNNA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

