Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

SWIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 883.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 492,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

