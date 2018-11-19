Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWIR. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. CIBC downgraded Sierra Wireless from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.70. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.