Siltronic AG (WAF) Receives €121.00 Average PT from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.00 ($140.70).

WAF has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF traded down €8.74 ($10.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €72.86 ($84.72). The stock had a trading volume of 239,624 shares. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.