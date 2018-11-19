Silver Spruce Resources (SSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 42800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,306.44, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship projects include the Kay Mine project covering an area of 470.84 acres located in Yavapai Country, Arizona, the United States; and the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectares situated in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

