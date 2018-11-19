Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 72 ($0.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

SRE stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 60.60 ($0.79). 271,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 50.25 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

