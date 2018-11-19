Sixt (SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.33 ($138.76).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €87.65 ($101.92) on Friday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 1-year high of €92.45 ($107.50).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

