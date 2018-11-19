Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Carson acquired 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $123.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-cuts-position-in-mohawk-industries-inc-mhk.html.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.