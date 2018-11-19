Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.40 Million in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stock

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

QRTEA stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

