SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,619.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $578,107.00 and approximately $7,619.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00134401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00207792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.90 or 0.09159360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.