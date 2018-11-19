Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks delivered encouraging fourth quarter results. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. However, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. Notably, Skyworks stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's decline in the past year.”

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.36.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 672,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 449,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,408 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 80,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

