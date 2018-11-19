SLM Corp (SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.27 Million

Equities analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $371.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.96 million and the lowest is $362.90 million. SLM posted sales of $309.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 84,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,595. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,582,000 after buying an additional 30,205,408 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

