Societe Generale’s (SCGLY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

