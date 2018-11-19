Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Share Price

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on RBS. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of RBS opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

