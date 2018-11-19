Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Strathmore Minerals (STM) Share Price

News articles about Strathmore Minerals (TSE:STM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Strathmore Minerals earned a coverage optimism score of 1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of STM stock opened at C$21.87 on Monday. Strathmore Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.07 and a 1 year high of C$25.30.

About Strathmore Minerals

Strathmore Minerals Corp. (Strathmore) is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium, gold and copper properties in the United States. The Company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and copper mineral properties.

