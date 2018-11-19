SpankChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $118,057.00 (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, SpankChain has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $118,057.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cryptopia and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00135324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00204331 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.18 or 0.09227160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008720 BTC.

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain was first traded on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

