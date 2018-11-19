SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 381.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $97.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-position-raised-by-sumitomo-mitsui-financial-group-inc.html.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.