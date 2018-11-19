SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Stake Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $55.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $66.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/spdr-sp-regional-banking-etf-kre-stake-lowered-by-hcr-wealth-advisors.html.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.