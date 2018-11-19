Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) Price Target Cut to C$0.12 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Shares of CVE:SEV opened at C$21.97 on Thursday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of C$8.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.11.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.