Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $12,273.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004397 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00136778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00209275 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.44 or 0.08399756 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.