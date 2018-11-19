Spectrum Brands (SPB) Debt Trading 1.8% Lower Earnings

An issue of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) bonds fell 1.8% against their face value during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.12 and were trading at $97.60 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -270.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

