Spectrum Brands (SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $11.42 on Monday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,011,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,586,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after acquiring an additional 403,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 171.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 95.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,445,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126,714 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

