Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPXSF opened at $81.40 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.