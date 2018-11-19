Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Receives GBX 202.83 Average PT from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.83 ($2.65).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target (down previously from GBX 278 ($3.63)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. Numis Securities dropped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Simon Rowlands purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £264,000 ($344,962.76). Also, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £74,235 ($97,001.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 260,082 shares of company stock worth $35,308,710.

LON SPI opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.63) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

