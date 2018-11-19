Spirent Communications (SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.55) on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £413.63 ($540.48). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £252 ($329.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 729 shares of company stock worth $91,523 over the last 90 days.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.