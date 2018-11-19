Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Spirit Airlines worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

