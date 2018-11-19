Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Square reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $35,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,570,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,225,650 shares of company stock worth $182,074,855. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.90 and a beta of 4.30. Square has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

