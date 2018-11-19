SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Acquires 22,100 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSNC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

