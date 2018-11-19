SSR Mining (SSRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.88

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.88 and last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 94148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 8.91.

SSR Mining Company Profile (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

