Stabilus (STM) PT Set at €70.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.75 ($89.24).

Stabilus stock opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Monday. Stabilus has a one year low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a one year high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

