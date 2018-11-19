Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a $138.69 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a $138.69 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a $138.69 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $130.19 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

