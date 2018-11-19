Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $68.16 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

