Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 82.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,363,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,313,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 351,848.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 950,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 949,992 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,524,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.