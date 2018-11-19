State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,760 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,147,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,744 shares of company stock valued at $83,608,597. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $125.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 3.16. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 15.62%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

