State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Creative Planning increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,277,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after buying an additional 124,915 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

