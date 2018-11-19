Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 44,770 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.06 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

