Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,022,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,072 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $544,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $167,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

