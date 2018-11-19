STMicroelectronics (STM) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.03. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 196391 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,873,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after buying an additional 1,837,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6,533.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,227,821 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 998,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 174,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 783,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 487,671 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

