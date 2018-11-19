Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $760,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,673,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 123,439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,031,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 99,239 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,853.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,323 shares of company stock valued at $86,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

