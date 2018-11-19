Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $783,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NSIT opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

