Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

In related news, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 40,519 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $2,660,072.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

