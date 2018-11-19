Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.28. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.08 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

