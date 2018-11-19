Stox Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Stox has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Stox token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, COSS, HitBTC and Gate.io. Stox has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $85,276.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00136001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00208276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.08062925 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008867 BTC.

About Stox

Stox’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 56,032,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,248,299 tokens. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stox Token Trading

Stox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Liquid, COSS, Liqui, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

