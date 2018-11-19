Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,976 Unilever NV (UN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $55.88 on Monday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

