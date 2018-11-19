Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,631 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 13.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the second quarter valued at about $756,000.

BMV IFV opened at $18.42 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

