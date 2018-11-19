Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 754.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,859.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

